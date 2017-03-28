Cousins held under anti-Romeo drive, cops take bribe to free them





Rampur: Two policemen have been suspended for allegedly harrasing and taking bribe from a youth and his cousin, whom they had detained during the Uttar Pradesh Police's anti-Romeo drive in Rampur. On March 26, sub-inspector Sanjeev Giri and constable Vimal detained a youth and his uncle's daughter, both aged about 18, when they came here to purchase medicines from their native Hashmat Ganj village, Superintendent of Police K K Chaudhari said.



"The policemen said they had taken action against them under the anti-Romeo operations and they were kept at a police station for over five hours," he said. The police personnel refused to let go the cousins even after their relatives approached them and clarified that they were related and were not a couple, he said. The policemen allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 to free them, the officer said, adding the relatives gave the amount and also filmed the cops accepting the bribe.



They later approached the local MLA and Minister Baldev Singh Aulakh, who informed the SP about the incident. The officer said after going through the video and initial investigation, he yesterday suspended the accused sub-inspector and the constable. Anti-Romeo squads set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to prevent eveteasing, has drawn criticism from certain quarters as policemen have allegedly targeted couples also.