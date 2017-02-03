Cow sets record by producing 35,153 litres of milk

My Gold. Pic/Today's TMJ4/AOL

A cow from Wisconsin, US set a record by producing nearly 35,153 litres of milk last year. Named 'My Gold', the four-year-old Holstein cow lives in Ever-Green-View Farms in Waldo.

One of the owner of the cow Tom Kestell compared the animal's performance was similar to that of a world class athlete. "It's just like watching Usain Bolt run the 100-yard dash. It's not hard on him. He just does it," he said. "It's just something that these cows are bred to do and if everything falls in place, then they express that ability."

Kestell and his family have been working with My Gold and the rest of her family, including her other offspring for 30 years.