Cow vigilantes in Maharashtra hammer youths suspected of possessing beef

A group of cow vigilantes attacked two youths of Malegaon town in Maharashtra's Washim district last week after suspecting them of possessing banned beef, police said on Monday.

Washim's Superintendent of Police Mokshada Patil told media persons that at least seven "gau rakshaks" have been booked as also the two youths who allegedly were found in possession of beef.

In the incident that occurred last Friday, the cow vigilantes brutally hammered the two youths before taking them to police.

Patil said samples of the meat collected from the duo have been sent to a government lab in Nagpur for analysis and ascertain whether it was beef or not.

"Nine persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. We have lodged two different complaints. The seven who attacked the two men have been charged and the other is against the due from whom the meat was recovered," Patil said.

Earlier over the weekend, a video clip of the alleged cow vigilants assaulting the two persons and accusing them of possessing cow meat, went viral on social media networks.

They were seen shouting slogans and forcing the duo to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', slapping, punching and kicking them repeatedly, and ordering them to come to the police station with them.

Last year, Maharashtra imposed a complete ban on the slaughter and sale of meat from bulls, bullocks and buffaloes - except water buffaloes.

However, as per a Bombay High Court ruling later, it is not illegal to eat or possess the meat of these animals here if brought from outside the the state.