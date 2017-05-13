Cow vigilantes thrash five people for slaughtering buffalo



Representational pic

Cow vigilantes thrashed five who were caught illegally slaughtering a buffalo inside a private dairy in Gandhi Park area, the police said. They added dairy owner Kalu Baghel, operating from his compound in Panna Ganj locality, decided to sell one of his buffaloes after it stopped yielding milk. Imran, a cattle trader, offered to buy it provided Baghel gave permission to slaughter the animal in the premises of the dairy itself.

A group of five people, including four butchers and the cattle trader, were in the process of slaughtering the buffalo when the blood of the animal oozed out of the gates of the dairy and was spotted by some bystanders.

Alarmed, some activists barged into the dairy premises. By then, a huge crowd of protesters had converged on the spot after which the cow vigilantes started thrashing those slaughtering the buffalo, the police said.

The police have arrested the five people along with the owner of the dairy for carrying out illegal slaughter. However, no case has been registered against the assaulters. Station officer in-charge, Gandhi Park police station, said investigations are on.