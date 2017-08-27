Cowdung finds new life as Ganpati idols



The eco-friendly Ganesh idols are made of cow dung, urine, ghee and curd

Every year, Ganeshotsav proves itself to be the time for great ingenuity and creativity to come to the fore. This time around, a cow shelter run by ISKCON has come up with Ganesh idols made of cow dung and urine.

The Go-Dham Go-shala is situated in the IT hub of Hinjewadi Adlegaon in Maval. It shelters 100 cows, which are not used in the dairy business but to gather dung and urine. A Go-shala volunteer, Nitin Ghotkule, said that the venture was started in 2011. "People always see a cow as a means of making profit through milk. However, the cows that are sheltered here are not milked," he said.

For the last five years, the shelter has been making these idols out of dung and urine, mixing them with curd, ghee and sadu mud. The idols can range between five inches to five feet in height. The idols are coloured using natural dyes from jamun, turmeric and saffron. "For a few months, we failed at our attempts, but we finally got it right. We now employ local residents, especially women; we have trained them and they earn about Rs 5,000 during the festive season," said Ghotkule. The idols are sold across Maharashtra, and also Bengaluru, and cost from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000.

American Lambha Latika Devi, has been volunteering with this goshala and said, "When these eco-friendly idols are immersed, they immediately dissolve and turn into mud."

