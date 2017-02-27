CPI leader says it is 'mysterious' the silence of AMMA, actors

Binoy Viswam

Kochi: Senior CPI leader Binoy Viswam on Monday described as 'mysterious' the silence of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and top Malayalam movie stars amid cries for investigation into the "conspiracy angle" of the abduction and assault of a noted actress.

Welcoming statement issued by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan yesterday clarifying that he has not said that there was no conspiracy behind the incident, Viswam, who is also a former state minister, said a "meaningful probe" was required to identify the "real culprits" allegedly operating behind the scene.

"Barring Prithviraj, Manju Warrier and some other artistes, not a single noted film personality or AMMA-- the association of film actors who work in Malayalam cinema--have come forwarded seeking probe into conspiracy angle in the incident. It is mysterious," Viswam told PTI.

The national executive committee member of the CPI said a driver and his companion would never dare to commit such a "heinous crime" against a popular actress without the support of "powerful forces."

"Malayalam film world is not supposed to follow the bollywood which is influenced by the underworld and mafia to a large extent. Lot of illegal money is involved in the film production industry. It is a threat to our safety and security."

"The role of some bollywood personalities in the Bombay riots in 1990s was established through probe. Such a situation should not be created in Malayalam movie industry," he said.

He hailed the actress for the exemplary courage she displayed after the incident and wished her all success in her career. "The way in which she reacted to the incident signifies the present mood of a segment of Kerala women who are aware of their rights and position in the society," Viswam said.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team probing the case took the key accused 'Pulsar' Suni and his accomplice V P Vigeesh to Vagamon tourist spot today as part of its probe.

The accused had allegedly visited the tourist spot in the Idukki district after committing the crime. The actress, who has starred in Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car for two hours by the accused.

The accused had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17 and later escaped in a busy area in Kochi. Kerala Police have arrested six people in connection with the incident.