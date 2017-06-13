CPI(M) targets BJP after cow vigilantes attack Tamil Nadu officials in Rajasthan



Representational picture

The CPI(M) flayed the BJP after cow vigilantes targeted Tamil Nadu government officials, who were transporting cows from Jaisalmer to their state, saying the ruling party's "divisive" politics is detrimental to the country's social fabric.

"BJP's divisive politics, the environment of hate fostered by it and no governance, spells hell for our social fabric (sic)," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Twitter.

Around 50 cow vigilantes targeted officials transporting cows, pelted stones at a truck and blocked National Highway 15 on suspicion of cattle smuggling in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said today.

The officials of the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Department had purchased 50 cows and calves from Jaisalmer and were transporting them in five trucks with NOoC and all required papers and permission from authorities when the cow vigilantes attacked them.

Four persons have been arrested and action against seven policemen, including a police inspector, has been taken for allegedly not taking the matter seriously and reaching the spot late last night, a senior police official said.