Crew onboard Mumbai-Bangkok Jet Airways flight suspects tailstrike; turns back



Representational picture

A suspected tailstrike on Friday morning, led to a Bangkok-bound Jet Airways flight to return immediately to Mumbai, mere minutes after take-off. It was rescheduled to fly at 12.45pm.

According to The Times of India, a spokesperson from Jet Airways said that an air turn was executed by the crew onboard flight 9W 70, which took off from Mumbai at 8:10am, after they feared a tailstrike had occurred.

The spokesperson further said that the Jet Airways Engineering team and ground personnel inspected the plane after deplaning the 180 passengers and 8 crew members.

A tailstrike happens when the rear empennage of an aircraft strikes the runway usually during takeoff.

This can happen during takeoff of a fixed-wing aircraft if the pilot pulls up too rapidly, leading to the rear end of the fuselage touching the runway.