Crime: 2 Dhule officers held for bribery

Two senior officials working with the Dhule ZP were yesterday held by the ACB after they allegedly demanded and accepted Rs 2.30 lakh from a person to not make him an accused in a criminal case.

Pravin Patil (42), district education officer of higher secondary department and his deputy Kishor Patil (53) were allegedly caught while they were accepting in their office, the ACB official said. Deputy officer Patil had during an inspection noticed breach of rules in making of appointments.