Crime: 24-year-old youth killed in nasty toilet brawl

A 24-year-old was killed by another youth over the matter of an unclean public toilet. The incident, according to the Waliv police station, took place at Navnitsetji Chawl in Nallasopara East.

On Friday morning, Mukesh alias Yashwant Yadav, came to relieve himself at a public toilet, when he noticed that another chawl resident, Shravan Kumar Choudhari, was returning from the toilet without having flushed it.

This led to a heated argument, following which, Choudhari allegedly stabbed Yadav several times. Yadav was rushed to the nearby hospital but was declared dead before admission. The Waliv police has arrested the accused and registered a murder case.