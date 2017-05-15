Crime: Dombivli man assaults and tries to shoot brother over mangoes

Dombivli resident assaults his sibling and his wife with iron rod, asks son to fire bullets after the latter brings home two sacks of mangoes from family farmhouse



The mangoes were brought from the Mhatre family's farmhouse in Karjat. FILE PIC

This mango season, the king of fruits was the cause of a bitter tiff between two brothers in aams. Construction business owner and Dombivli resident Ganpat Damu Mhatre was attacked by his elder brother Hiraman Damu Mhatre for bringing home around 30 kg of mangoes from their family farmhouse. Hiraman not only assaulted Ganpat and his wife with an iron rod, but also asked his son to fire a round of bullets, which luckily missed Ganpat.

According to the police, the complainant Ganpat is a resident of Krishnai Bungalow in Dombivli East. The accused are his elder brother Hiraman and his son Jayesh Hiraman Mhatre, who reside in the adjoining bungalow.

Started with the sacks

The incident took place on May 13 around 8 pm, in the parking lot. Ganpat told mid-day that the family owns a farm in Karjat. "A day earlier, my elder brother brought mangoes from the farmhouse. So on Saturday, I visited the farm and brought two sacks with around 30 kg mangoes," he said.

"The fight began after Hiraman got to know that Ganpat brought home 30 kg of mangoes from the farmhouse without informing him. Both of them had an heated argument," said VB Awhad, assistant police inspector, Manpada police station. A case has been registered at the Manpada police station under Section 307, 504, 506 (2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.

Fired up

Hariman first assaulted Ganpat and his wife with an iron rod and later asked Jayesh to fire a round. "Ganpat claims that Jayesh fired a round at him, but neighbours, trying to stop the fight diverted it and it hit the shed. While Jayesh claims that he fired a round in the air for his safety, we are verifying the facts and have arrested both father and son. Primary investigation has revealed that the fight was over two sacks of mangoes," said Ganjanan Kabdule, senior police inspector, Manpada police station. Ganpat said they are now trying to internally resolve the matter.