Owners of a jewellery shop at Naupada in the the heart of Thane city have registered a complaint of theft of gold worth over Rs 1 crore. Owners of Rajavat Jewellers on Gokhale Road said in the complaint that 35 gold biscuits, each weighing 100 gms, were found to be stolen.



While the owner left for Europe tour on May 29, his son who was in charge found on June 3 that 35 gold biscuits were missing. Naupada police are conducting further probe.