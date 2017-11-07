Man blackmailing woman with nude pictures arrested from Secunderabad

The Cyberabad Police on Tuesday arrested a man from Secunderabad railway station for allegedly blackmailing a woman by demanding Rs 4 lakh from her after threatening to upload her nude pictures on social media. The accused, identified as Shaik Azad, created a fake Facebook account in the victim's name and sent her nude pictures and demanded Rs 4 lakh, police said.



The accused belongs to Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. He collected the private pictures of the complainant from her friend's laptop and saved them on his phone



"The accused threatened the victim that if she does not pay the amount, he will upload her photos on social media after which she lodged a complaint on October 23," an official release said. According to police, Azad, who belongs to Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, collected the private pictures of the complainant from her friend's laptop and saved them in his phone.

Police said he thought to earn a fast buck as he was facing a financial crunch. "He was nabbed from Secunderabad railway station when he came to collect the money from the victim," the police added.