Crime: Man gets life imprisonment for stabbing married woman to death

A court here has awarded life imprisonment to a 45-year-old man for stabbing to death a married woman in 2015. District Judge S C Khalipe, in the recent order, convicted the accused, Ramnayan Vishwakarma, under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on him, public prosecutor Vandana Jadhav said on Saturday.



Vishwakarma and the victim Radhika Yadav (28) worked in separate factories in the Wada industrial area in Palghar and were acquaintances. Radhika's husband Sitaram worked in another factory in the same area, Jadhav said. Radhika and Sitaram resided in Kudus village and the victim used to get frequent calls from Vishwakarma, asking her to meet or call him, the court was told.



She informed her husband about the calls, following which Sitaram reprimanded Vishwakarma and asked him not to call his wife, Jadhav said. The court was also told that Radhika changed her workplace to avoid harassment by Vishwakarma. However, he continued to follow her.



On May 3, 2015, the accused stabbed Radhika to death while she was alone near Khupri village. Vishwakarma then fled to Azamgarh, but was arrested by district police in June 2015, Jadhav said. The court relied on the deposition of the victim's husband and the eye-witness account of three co-workers of the victim, and convicted Vishwakarma.

