Crime: Man kills his wife by stabbing her 25 times in a fit of rage



Enraged over some domestic issues, a 43-year-old man today allegedly stabbed his wife around 25 times and killed her in their Dilshad Garden

residence in Delhi, police said. He also injured his 15-year-old son who tried to intervene and save his mother, they added. Rekha, 36, was stabbed by her husband, Vinod, multiple times at their residence in Block IV of Dilshad Garden in the wee hours following an altercation with her over some issues.



"As per the medical report, the woman received around 20-25 stab wounds, including 11 major ones," DCP Shahdara, Nupur Prasad said, adding that the accused, a manager in a banquet hall, is absconding and efforts are on to arrest him. According to police, at around 5.30 am, Vinod had an altercation with his wife. During their fight, he allegedly attacked Rekha with a knife in a fit of rage.



Alarmed by her screams, their 15-year-old son, Vineet rushed from the other room and found his father attacking his mother with the knife. He tried to save her, but sustained stab wounds on his hand, the official said. As the accused had bolted from outside the doors of his brother's flat, which was on the same floor of the building, Vineet unbolted the flat and informed his uncle about the incident.



Both Rekha and Vineet were rushed to the GTB hospital, where the woman was declared "brought dead" while the boy was admitted and being treated.

"His condition is said to out of danger and his statement was recorded late in the evening," police said. Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple often used to have fight over domestic issues. However, the multiple stabbings hint towards a deep grudge on the part of the accused, they said.

