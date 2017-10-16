A 37-year-old man is on the run after allegedly murdering his live-in partner - whom he claimed to be married to - upon suspicion that she was having an affair with someone. A case of murder has been registered at the Airport police station. The deceased has been identified as Meena, while her murderer partner is Suresh Igawale. Meena's body was found four days after she was murdered, when neighbours complained to the police about a foul smell coming from her house.



Meena's semi-nude, covered body was found four days after the murder

Neighbours raise a stink

Senior inspector Vilas Sonde said, "The neighbours noticed a foul odour and were checking to see where it was coming from when they came across the deceased's house."

"One of the neighbours checked the window and noticed someone sleeping with a blanket on their face. Gaining no response from them, cops were summoned. They broke the door and found Meena murdered in a semi-nude condition. Initially, we had registered a case of accidental death. But the post mortem revealed she had been hit with a hard object on her head, which caused her death," he said.

Third 'wife'

Sonde added, "It seems Meena and Suresh worked in the same area, where their love blossomed. They were residing at a rented house in Lohegoan. During investigation, it was also revealed that Suresh hails from Solapur. His first wife had left him, while his divorce with his second wife is pending in court. In the meantime, he claimed to have married Meena. We suspect Suresh doubted her character and both had a fight about it on Tuesday. Then, in the wee hours of Wednesday, he locked the house telling his neighbours he is going to his hometown to celebrate Diwali with his wife. He'd also given the advance rent to the neighbour. Before leaving the house, he had taken all of his documents and destroyed Meena's. We found he was working as a driver."

