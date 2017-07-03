One held over plot to assassinate French President Emmanuel Macron

Paris: The French police have arrested a man suspected of planning to assassinate President Emmanuel Macron during a Bastille Day parade on July 14, French media reported on Monday.

The 23-year-old man was captured in Argenteuil, near Paris, on June 28 after he mentioned his intention to buy a Kalashnikov assault rifle on a video games forum that was being monitored by intelligence services, Xinhua news agency cited French RMC radio as saying.

During a police raid at his flat, the man threatened police with a kitchen knife and searches of his car uncovered further arms, RMC radio added.

Described as a far-right "nationalist", the man told police he wanted to murder President Macron as well as "blacks, Arabs, Jews and homosexuals".

The unemployed man was described as "psychologically disturbed, but determined".

His profile was said to resemble that of Maxime Brunerie, who fired at President Jacques Chirac during the Bastille Day parade in 2002.

US President Donald Trump will be this year's guest of honour on France's national day, which recalls the storming of the Bastille fortress during the French Revolution of 1789.

One of the biggest security operations in French history will unfold on the Champs Elysee and the Place de la Concorde for the event, which will involve thousands of French and American troops.

Macron, who became President in May aged only 39, has already received a number of death threats, including ones contained in menacing letters and emails.