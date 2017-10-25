Kothrud police have detained two minors (aged 15 and 16) and arrested two youths for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a 25-year-old salesman. As per po­l­ice sources, the deceased, identified as Shekhar Pach­ave alias Shekhar Kandare, was having an illicit affair with one of the accused person's sister.

The two men, arrested for setting Shekhar ablaze after torturing him through the weekend, have been identified as Saurabh Kandare, 23, and Pramod Wagh, 23. Senior inspector Ragunath Phuge said, "Although the deceased and all the four accused lived in the same locality in Kothrud, they were not acquaintances. Shekhar got married two years ago. Initial probe reveals that a few months ago, he entered into an illicit relationship with a minor girl, who happens to be Saurabh's sister. Saurabh has confessed that he and his friends killed Shekhar for allegedly harassing his sister."

The gang of four kidnap­ped Shekhar on Sunday and took him to Karjat, where they thrashed him. "Later, Saurabh and Pramod drove Shekhar to Shrigonda and set him ablaze in the early hours of Monday," the officer said.

The duo has been booked under sections 363 (kidnapping), 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). Cops said Shekhar's brother filed a complaint against the four with Kothrud police.