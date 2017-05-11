Crime: Saleswoman raped by employer at gun point in Delhi



A 33-year-old saleswoman at a garments showroom was raped by her employer at gun point, police said on Wednesday. Police said they came to know of the incident, which took place in north Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, when the victim called the Police Control Room and reported the crime.

"The victim was hired 10 days ago on trial period. She alleged that she was taken to a flat in Mahendra Park by her employer, Gagan Sharma on Tuesday afternoon, where he raped her after threatening her with a gun," a senior police officer told IANS.

She alleged that he also threatened her to kill if she approached police. "Gagan Sharma is still at large soon after the crime was reported to police. A manhunt is on to nab him," the officer said. The woman is married and has two sons and husband, police said.