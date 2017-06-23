Upset over marriage refusal, woman bobbitises boyfriend in New Delhi

Representational picture

A 23-year-old woman allegedly chopped off the genitals of her boyfriend in Delhi after he refused to marry her. 35-year-old Ravi, a street vendor, was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital after the grisly incident, where he underwent surgery. He was allegedly attacked at his girlfriend's house in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Wednesday, where he was called by her relative at around 11.30 pm, police said.



When he reached their home, his girlfriend of four years, broached the topic of marriage. However, Ravi refused, saying his family was against it, police said. The victim told police that the woman then pushed him inside the bathroom, undressed him and forced him to have sex with her.



She allegedly threatened him of dire consequences if he did not give in to the demand, a senior police officer said. Enraged at his refusal, the accused chopped off the man's genitals with a kitchen knife, the officer said. The victim said the woman's brother and sister-in-law were present at the house when the incident took place. He alleged that they did nothing to stop the woman from attacking him.



After the attack, Ravi rushed out of the house shouting for help. Some neighbours informed the police and rushed him to hospital. After a surgery, he was referred to the Jaipur Golden Hospital. Police said the woman and her family are absconding, adding that they have formed teams to nab her. The victim lives with his family in Mangolpuri, a few blocks away from the woman's house.