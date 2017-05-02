Crime: Waiters by day, thieves by night! 'Staff' robs 18 Mumbai joints

Mumbai police arrest two crooks for robbing 18 restaurants and pubs while posing as staffers so they could carry out detailed recce. The duo wanted to set up their own restaurant in Orissa



Two waiters have been arrested for robbing as many as 18 restaurants and pubs where they had worked. The crooks hail from Orissa and wanted to set up their own restaurant there, but wanted a shortcut to raise the money for it. They came up with the idea of working at different bars and eateries, using it as a chance to case the joint and eventually pull off a burglary.

Brain and brawn

The accused, Santosh Nayak (22) and Paresh Soren (23), were arrested from a flat in Oshiwara on Monday, after Unit-IX of the Crime Branch received a tip-off. "Nayak and Soren hail from the same village in Orissa. They met each other at a hotel they were working for. Nayak is a smart man and Soren is muscular. Nayak convinced Soren that in order to live a lavish lifestyle, they had to leave their jobs and do something to make easy money. Nayak came up with the burglary idea and said he would do all the recce work if Soren would help him commit the thefts," said Assistant Inspector Nitin Patil.

The duo would visit plush hotels and bars for job interviews and work there for a couple of months in varied positions like bartending or waiting tables. During this period, they would study exactly where the CCTV cameras were installed and where all the cash and valuables were stashed. One night, after the shutters were down, they would rob the place and flee.

Jewellery, cigarettes

Their past record shows that they also burgled several jewellery shops, the police said. During a search of their house, cops found equipment used for breaking locks. The police also found several packs of cigarettes, which the duo had not bought but stolen from small shops.

Following their arrest, it has come to light that they were wanted for at least 18 cases of theft across Malad, Khar, Versova and other areas in the city. "We have recovered cash and valuables amounting to R6.5 lakh," said a Crime Branch officer, adding that they had also found branded clothes and shoes the duo had bought with the stolen money. He added that the accused will be handed over to Khar police station for further investigation.