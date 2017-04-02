Crime: Woman raped by three minor boys



Representational image



Etah: Three minor boys allegedly raped a woman in Saray rajnagar village in Etah, police said. The three boys, aged between 14 and 15, caught the woman on Wednesday night when she was going to a field and raped her, they said, adding when the woman resisted their act, the trio thrashed her.



On the basis of the woman's complaint, an FIR has been registered against the three boys on the charges of rape and threatening to kill, police said. The three accused have been detained, police said, adding an investigation is underway.