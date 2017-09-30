The Crime Branch has begun a probe in the violence on the BHU campus and has issued notice to 20 members of the proctorial board, including the former chief proctor, asking them to record their statements, officials said yesterday. A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a baton-charge by the police in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus where a protest last week against an alleged eve-teasing incident turned violent.



A student writhes in pain after allegedly being lathi-charged by the police during the clash

SP (Crime) Gyanendra Prasad said the investigation into the violence had begun and they are perusing the CCTV footage. He said a cyber team had also been engaged in the case and a dozen mobile numbers that were active near the incident spot, when the alleged eve-teasing took place, had been put on surveillance. He said notice has been served to nearly 20 proctorial board members, including former chief proctor O N Singh, who were on duty on the day of incident. They have been asked to record their oral or written statement before the Crime Branch within three days.

New chief proctor says

The newly-appointed BHU Chief Proctor, Royana Singh, said, "The vice chancellor has been very sensitive to female issues. He has zero tolerance to such activities. Our retired justice is conducting the probe in this matter. We will take action as soon as we get the report."

Asserting that the main challenge is to maintain discipline in the campus, she stated that they were in process of fulfilling the demands of the students. The BHU appointed its first woman chief proctor after her predecessor resigned taking moral responsibility for the violent incidents on the campus.

