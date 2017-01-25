Crime branch tracks, catches weekend thieves from Mankhurd

An investigating officer identified one of the thieves from CCTV footage

The property cell has arrested four history-sheeters in more than 50 break-ins across the city on weekends. The four used to work only on weekends and targetted closed shops. They became friends in jail and had started working together after September 2016.

There were many incidents of break-ins at roadside shops reported in the city over the past six months. Suspects had broken open the shutter and stolen only cash from the vault without touching any products. The property cell of the crime branch was working on these break-ins. After continuous examination of the footage of the thefts, assistant inspector Sunil Mane identified Sayyed Ali alias Mastan, a thief with a past record.

Informers asked

“We activated our network of informers to get Ali’s whereabouts. A few days ago, we got reliable information that he was back to his old ways with a gang of three,” API Mane said. “We kept tabs on him and caught him at Mankhurd where he arrived after finishing his ‘job’,” he said. After his arrest, Ali spilled the beans on the whereabouts of the other three gang members, Hussain Rafiq Mohammed Sheikh (27) Rashid Mohammed Rafiq Sheikh (28) and Raju Ambekar (44) from Santacruz and Majiwada, Thane. We also seized a Swift car they were using in the thefts,” told API Mane.

Team work

Ali and Hussain used to work together and broke into many houses before they landed in Taloja jail. There they befriended Rashid and Raju. The four came out of jail one after the other on bail since August 2016 and formed a gang. “Raju had a Swift, which they used as their getaway vehicle. The four used to meet at Mankhurd late at night and keep working till dawn.”

An officer from the property cell said. “They only worked on weekends as shopkeepers usually keep the week’s cash in the vaults before depositing it in the bank on Mondays. To avoid being traced they only picked up cash. The thieves used to first stroll in narrow lanes and recee their targets. After zeroing in on a particular shop, Ali and Rashid used to conduct the break in.”

Caught at meeting point

The property cell received information that the accused meet at Mankhurd junction, smoke for a while and then leave after dividing the stolen booty. The officers also received information that Ali was seen at Mankhurd in the wee hours of Monday. Police inspector Vinayak Mer, API Deep Bane and Lakshmikant Salunkhe formed a team and caught Ali at Mankhurd.

The property cell has handed over the trio to Gaondevi Police station. They have broken into shops in Andheri, Kandivli, D. N. Nagar, Mahim, Malad, Nehrunagar, Dadar, Pydhonie, Samtanagar, Vikhroli, Vakola, Shivaji Nagar, Dharavi, Tilak Nagar, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Bhoiwada, Bandra, Dindoshi and Agripada.