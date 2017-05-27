Foreign drug traders getting SIM cards with forged documents: Goa DGP





Panaji: Several foreigners indulging in drug-trade and financial fraud in Goa have been using SIM cards obtained through forged photos and identification documents, Director General of Police Muktesh Chander said on Friday.



"In 2016-17, there were 15 cases where criminals have obtained SIM cards through deceit. Forged photos and details were submitted to obtain SIM cards by criminals... In many cases foreigners were using them for criminal activity, financial fraud, etc," he told reporters, after a meeting with officials of telecom companies here.