Banwarilal Purohit was on Saturday appointed as the governor of Tamil Nadu and senior BJP leader Satya Pal Malik would be the new governor of Bihar. Jagdish Mukhi would be the new governor of Assam in place of Purohit, the Centre said. Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao was holding additional charge of Tamil Nadu. There had been demands of appointment of a full-time governor in Tamil Nadu due to the political situation that arose following the death of J Jayalalithaa in December. President Ram Nath Kovind has cleared the appointments of five governors, including that for Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, and Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.



"Former member of Bihar Legislative Council Ganga Prasad has been appointed as the governor of Meghalaya. Purohit was holding the additional charge of Meghalaya. Admiral (Retd) Devendra Kumar Joshi will be the Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands in place of Mukhi," the Centre has informed.