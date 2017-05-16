Mumbai: Crorepati cop arrested again, this time for duping minister of Rs 18 lakh

Crorepati constable, last booked in October by the ACB, has now been arrested for cheating people by promising resale Mhada flats

It appears that his previous stint in jail did nothing to demotivate Nitin Gaikwad, the crorepati constable who was last booked in October by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for amassing assets worth Rs 2.77 crore. This time, he has been arrested by the Worli police for duping the personal assistant of a former state finance minister of Rs 18 lakh on the pretext of selling him a Mhada flat at a cheaper rate. At the time, Gaikwad was the bodyguard of former state housing minister Sachin Ahir.

Duped seven years ago

Gaikwad was arrested yesterday based on the fresh case filed by one Viraj Koli (name changed). The two met in 2010 at Mantralaya, when Koli was house-hunting for his brother and mentioned it to Gaikwad.

"Gaikwad claimed that he could get a second sale Mhada flat for him at a affordable rate. Then, in the name of transferring the 'Master File' from the original owner to Koli's brother, Gaikwad allegedly collected nearly R17.56 lakh between 2011 and 2014, all in cash," said an officer from Worli police station.

However, the promised flat never came to Koli. So, they inquired around and discovered that this was a regular con he pulled on people.

Speaking to mid-day, Koli said, "Gaikwad cheated me and many others similarly. While conning people, he would always ensure that no evidence was left behind."

Four cases against him

Another officer said that as of now, there are four cases against Gaikwad — two are cheating cases being investigated by Mumbai Crime Branch unit III and the Matunga police.

The police said they expect more victims to approach them with similar complaints.