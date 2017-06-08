Crowd throng Marine Drive, Worli to welcome Mumbai rains



Commuters in Bandra brace against the rain last night. Pic/ Sneha Kharabe

As pre-monsoon showers cooled the city last night, many Mumbaikars sought to freeze the moment.

Crowds thronged Marine Drive and Worli Sea Face to enjoy the welcome respite from the searing heat and clicked away merrily on their phones.

Deepak Pawar, in his early 30s, who visited Worli Sea Face with his wife and two nephews, said the rain brought down the temperature and was, therefore, enjoyable. “We just had to come out to the sea face to enjoy this moment.”

The rain, through, kept the crowds off many of the city’s eat streets famous for their Ramzan delicacies. Sarwar Khan, manager of a restaurant near Minara Masjid, said last night was the first time since Ramzan started that business slumped. “Most people stayed indoors during the rain. There were fewer people at food stalls.”