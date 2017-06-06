CRPF jawans, police foil attack on camp in Kashmir



Security personnel celebrate after killing the four attackers. Pic/PTI

Four heavily armed terrorists yesterday tried to storm a CRPF camp in a pre-dawn 'suicide' attack in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, but were killed in retaliatory fire by security forces.

The terrorists attempted to enter the camp of the CRPF's 45th battalion at Sumbal in Bandipora at around 4.10 am by opening fire at the sentry post, a police official said. The guards retaliated while reinforcement from Jammu and Kashmir Police was rushed to the scene of gunbattle, he said.

"Four terrorists were killed in the retaliatory firing and the suicide attack was foiled," the official said. He said four AK rifles, one underbarrel grenade launcher (UBGL) and substantial quantity of ammunition were recovered from the slain militants.

'Intended prolonged siege'

In Delhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the terrorists intended a prolonged siege since they were carrying dry ration that could have lasted them several days.

He said the terrorists, who were prepared to carry out a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack, were carrying automatic rifles, grenades and incendiary material such as petrol, and intended a prolonged siege to cause extensive damage.

Indian Army's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen A K Bhatt yesterday told his Pakistani counterpart that any attempt by the Pakistan military to resort to unprovoked firings along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir and abet infiltrators would be met with "appropriate retaliatory actions".

4 No of terrorists killed