CRPF soldiers battle sub-zero temperature in Kashmir valley

In spite of the harsh cold wave in Kashmir valley, soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) continue to perform their duties unabated.

The sub zero temperature notwithstanding, the CRPF jawans are performing their duties round the clock for a smooth Republic Day and maintaining peace in Kashmir.

According to an ANI report, the higher authorities are trying to provide them with much-needed facilities to beat the cold, including warm clothes and kerosene heaters, in bunkers.

Over the last few months, the CRPF soldiers have been facing a tough time owing to unrest in the Valley.