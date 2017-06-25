CRPF vehicle targeted in Srinagar, two jawans dead

In another incident, artillery duel in Poonch district after Pak breaches ceasefire
Security personnel rush towards the scene of the militant attack at Pantha Chowk on Saturday. Pic/PTI
Two jawans were martyred and one other injured after heavily armed terrorists attacked Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) patrol party in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk area on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.
LeT has claimed responsibility of Pantha Chowk attack. "Sub-Inspector Sahab Shukla and other jawan succumbed to their injuries at the hospital," a CRPFâÂÂÂÂofficial said.
In another incident, Pakistani forces violated ceasefire by firing from automatic weapons and shelling mortars in Poonch district on Saturday. The violation comes just two days after an attack by a Pakistani special forces team that sneaked across the LoC into Poonch under heavy fire-cover and killed two jawans while losing one of their men.
"The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing from small arms, automatic weapons and mortars from 11.30 am in Poonch. We returned the fire and the gunfire stopped at 2.10 pm," a defence spokesperson said.
The BATs wanted to record attack
The Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT), which attacked an Indian Army patrol after crossing the LoC, was made up of special forces' men and terrorists who were armed with "special daggers" and "headband cameras" for recording the strike in Poonch district. The attack on June 22 left two soldiers dead while one BAT member was killed in retaliatory action by Indian troops.
DSP lynching: Cops form SIT, five arrested
J&K Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday to probe the lynching of DSP Ayoub Pandith outside the Jamia Masjid. Cops have arrested five of the 12 people identified in connection with the crime.
19 No. of ceasefire violations along the LoC and the IB in Jammu this month
