CRPF vehicle targeted in Srinagar, two jawans dead



Security personnel rush towards the scene of the militant attack at Pantha Chowk on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Two jawans were martyred and one other injured after heavily armed terrorists attacked Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) patrol party in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk area on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

LeT has claimed responsibility of Pantha Chowk attack. "Sub-Inspector Sahab Shukla and other jawan succumbed to their injuries at the hospital," a CRPFâÂÂÂÂofficial said.

In another incident, Pakistani forces violated ceasefire by firing from automatic weapons and shelling mortars in Poonch district on Saturday. The violation comes just two days after an attack by a Pakistani special forces team that sneaked across the LoC into Poonch under heavy fire-cover and killed two jawans while losing one of their men.

"The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing from small arms, automatic weapons and mortars from 11.30 am in Poonch. We returned the fire and the gunfire stopped at 2.10 pm," a defence spokesperson said.