Cuba denounces Donals Trump's rollback



The revised policy aims to halt the flow of US cash to Cuban military

Cuba's government has criticised Donald Trump's hostile rhetoric in announcing new restrictions on US ties to the island nation, but reiterated Havana's willingness to hold respectful dialogue with Washington.

The government of Cuba denounces the new measures toughening the embargo imposed since 1962, according to a statement read on state television on Friday. However, Havana reiterates its willingness to continue the respectful dialogue and cooperation that have taken place with Washington since 2015 when the drive for restored ties began under then president Barack Obama.

Donald Trump gets a Twitter library

Donald Trump is getting a library, as former US presidents do to commemorate their tenure, but this one is a brief tongue-in-cheek endeavour that features just his tweets. The Trump Presidential Twitter Library opened its doors in New York City on Friday. The venture comes from satirical US TV show The Daily Show and displays some of Trump's best-known tweets.