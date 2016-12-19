Curfew imposed in parts of Manipur's Imphal East district



Protesters, angry with an ongoing economic blockade imposed by several Naga tribal groups, began to attack vehicles coming from the Naga-dominated hill districts. Pic/AFP

Imphal: In the wake ofthe Manipur blockade, parts of capital Imphal were yesterday brought under indefinite curfew and mobile internet services were snapped at various places to prevent spread of rumours over an alleged attack on a church.

The curfew was imposed yesterday noon and covers Porompat and Sawombung subdivisions of Imphal East district, said an order issued by the District Magistrate.

Earlier in the day, the state Cabinet decided to shut down mobile internet services in Imphal West district with immediate effect, taking serious note on the prevailing situation here following three blasts on Friday.

The Imphal West District Magistrate issued an order directing telecom operators to shut down mobile data service in the district immediately until further orders.

The action came in the wake of tensions following Friday’s blasts and an alleged attack on a church.

The landlocked state has been experiencing severe hardships in supply of essential items since November 1 after United Naga Council (UNC) imposed an indefinite economic blockade on two national highways that serve as lifeline for the state. It was imposed following the state government's announcement of formation of seven new districts, four of which have been formally inaugurated.