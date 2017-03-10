Custodial death: CBI refuses to charge cops with murder

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the Bombay High Court on Thursday that it won't apply section 302 (punishment for murder) against 10 policemen of the Wadala Government Railway Police in the 2014 custodial death of Agnelo Valdaris.

Previously when the court had asked the agency to check whether sections 302 and 377 (unnatural offences) could be applied in the matter, CBI had charged the policemen with unnatural sex offence. However, the supplementary chargesheet is yet to be produced before the lower court, as it's awaiting the state government's sanction.

On Thursday, Hiten Venegaonkar appearing for the agency told the bench of justice Ranjit More and Anant Badar that they had recorded fresh statements of people, who had witnessed Agnelo's accident. "We have also recorded the statements of the motormen. Everyone told us that he died while fleeing from police custody. So the agency has no evidence to apply murder charge," added Venegaonkar.

Senior Counsel Yug Chaudhary appearing for Agnelo's father Leonard Agnelo, would be arguing the case in the next hearing.