Custodial death of robbery accused: Maharashtra minister meets kin

Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar today met kin of a robbery accused, who allegedly died in police custody here earlier this week, and assured justice to his family.



Representation pic

"We will strictly deal with the accused. We are gathering evidence to nail them. The family has given me some names and the home ministry's work is to probe the matter. We will make sure that the family gets justice," the minister of state for home told reporters here.

Aniket Kothale, who was arrested by Sangli police on November 6, along with another man in a robbery case, allegedly died in police custody. Seven police personnel were suspended in connection with the death.

The police had allegedly tried to burn his body twice to destroy evidence. Six people, including five personnel posted at the Sangli city police station, were arrested in this regard. Kesarkar said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has agreed to his request for financial aid to the victim's family.

"I have requested the chief minister to financially help the bereaved family and he has agreed to it," he added. According to reports, Kothale and another accused were allegedly taken from the lock-up to the detection branch room, where one of them was hung upside down from a ceiling fan with his head in a bucket of water.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Maharashtra DGP seeking a detailed report within four weeks in connection with the matter. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Nitesh Rane today took a dig at Kesarkar over the incident.

"It is commendable that the police had the audacity to burn Kothale's body in the home district of minister of state for home," Rane tweeted. Kesarkar, a Shiv Sena leader and Nitesh Rane, both hail from Sindhudurg district of the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra.