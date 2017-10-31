Customs seize gold worth over Rs 1.1 cr seized from Air India passenger

Gold worth over Rs 1.1 crore was seized from a man, who had concealed it under the cushion of one of the seats of an Air India aircraft, at the international airport in Delhi, customs officials said today. The 30-year-old man has been arrested for smuggling the gold in this case, the customs department said in a release.

Representational Picture

The recovery was done on Sunday, they said. Acting on an intelligence, the customs officials rummaged the Air India plane coming from Muscat and seized four kilograms of gold in the form of bars concealed under the cushion of one of the aircraft seats, it said.

"One male passenger, who had arrived by the same flight, and concealed the gold under the cushion of the aircraft seat has been arrested," the release said. The market value of the seized gold is Rs 1.17 crore, it said.