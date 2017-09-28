

Representation pic

The Mumbai Customs (STP-NCH) unit officials have seized 45 kg gold, which was being smuggled in a merchant vessel carrying footwear at the Indira docks on Wednesday evening. Sources in the Customs said the vessel had come from Thailand.

Customs officials suspected something was wrong and the material was scanned in detail. After this the gold biscuits totally weighing 45 kg and worth nearly Rs 12 crore were found in it and seized.

Customs clearing agent Ilyaas was immediately taken into custody. Preliminary probe indicated that the gold consignment was being allegedly smuggled by Rehman Enterprises. Investigators have booked the suspect under Customs Act. The investigation is on.