Cute! Mother alligator herds babies across golf course in Florida

Mother gator and kids. Pic/Sharon Whiting via Facebook

A woman Sharon Whiting from Florida has captured the moment a mother alligator led her 16 newborns across a golf course into their new pond-home.

The adorable gang of tiny killers had to shift from the pond they were born in because it was slowly drying up.

Whiting finally saw the gator moving her babies across the golf course and took out her smartphone camera.

A report in WFTV9 said that she took her all day as she had golfers to contend with. She stayed and videotaped them, hiding behind the palm trees.