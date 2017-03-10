Cyber cops file chargesheet against singer Abhijeet in abusive tweets case



Abhijeet Bhattacharya

The cyber crime police, who were investigating a case against singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya of obscene and lewd tweets against AAP party spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon last year, filed a chargesheet yesterday before a magistrate’s court.

The team filed a 115-odd-page chargesheet charging Bhattacharya under sections 500 (defamation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic) of the IT Act.

While the chargesheet was being filed, Bhattacharya was present in court. After the filing was done, he was taken into custody and later released on a bail of Rs 15,000. The singer’s lawyer Tushar Lavhate said, “He surrendered before the court after the chargesheet was filed and was later granted bail.”