Cyclone Ockhi: High tide alert, trains, traffic updates pour in as Mumbai braces for the storm

In light of cyclone Ockhi hitting the city, the Mumbai Disaster management unit of the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has issued a warning against visiting beaches since there is a high tide alert. Mumbai can expect high tide at 12:39 PM, with a maximum height of 4.40m.

Also, the Central Railway Mumbai Division has released updated emergency numbers and an emergency cell has also been opened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kalyan. In addition to this, more than 250 railway police officers and Maharashtra State Security Force personnel have been deployed to manage crowds. The Western Railway also put out a tweet that all train services are running as per schedule

8.30 am : WR suburban services are normal. No disruption. #CycloneOckhi — Western Railway (@WesternRly) December 5, 2017

On December 6th the city will not only expect cyclone Ockhi to hit with renewed gusto but will also see large crowds gathering for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Din ( Babasaheb Ambedkar's death anniversary). In order to maintain order in the city and to ease travel for people gathered, the Central Railways has also announced special trains in a tweet.

Traffic update: You can expect a 15 minutes delay, as there is slow moving traffic in several areas. There is congestion on Santacruz- Chembur Link Road, Andheri-Kurla road and Adi Shankaracharya Marg.

