Cyclone Vardah hits Tamil Nadu, 18 people dead



A fallen tree in Chennai. Pic/PTI



Chennai: Eighteen people were killed in six districts of Tamil Nadu in rain-related incidents linked to Cyclone Vardah that crossed the coast, as Chief Minister O Panneerselvam held a meeting of top officials yesterday to speed up work to ensure return of normalcy in storm-hit regions.

The government said it is taking all steps to ensure that the jammed mobile phone networks are restored.

"A total of 18 persons were killed in rain-related incidents linked to Cyclone Vardah," a top Tamil Nadu government official monitoring the situation said.



He said traffic has already been cleared in all arterial roads in all the affected districts and efforts were now on to clear the roads and restore power in other areas.

Stalin rides pillion

DMK Treasurer and Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader M K Stalin rode pillion on a two wheeler to visit cyclone Vardah-affected areas in his Kolathur Assembly constituency.