Dabangg officer gets posted in Mumbai ANC

This is one policeman who was much ‘wanted’ in Bihar. Infact, Shivdeep Lande was so popular, that he was addressed as Dabangg and even Singham. What became Bihar’s loss is Maharashtra’s gain, as this Bihar cadre IPS officer of 2006, is now posted at the Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell, Crime Branch as Deputy Commissioner of Police.

He has been transferred to Maharashtra on Central deputation. Earlier, he served as the Superintendent of Police in Araria, Purnia and Mungar districts of Bihar. He also served as the SP of Patna Central Region.

Central deputation

Lande pleaded for an interstate deputation and showed interest in coming to Maharashtra. On October 6 the Centre’s Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved his plea for interstate deputation to Maharashtra for a period of three years.

Lande is the son-in-law of Vijay Shivtare, a Shiv Sena MLA. He is an electronics engineer by qualification and hails from Akola in Maharashtra. He has arrested many criminals, from fake cosmetic sellers to medicine mafia. Lande also became a hero among young girls of the cities where he worked, as he took strict action against eve teasers. That is why people called him Dabangg officer.

Sources from the department said, “Lande donates 60 per cent of his salary to a social organisation which arranges marriages of poor girls and hostels for poor students.”