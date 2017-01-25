Dabholkar murder: Accused's counsel submit application against Justice Dharmadhikari



Narendra Dabholkar

The lawyers of Sameer Gaikwad and Virendrasingh Tawde - accused for the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare - on Tuesday submitted an application before the chief justice of the Bombay high court, asking for Justice SC Dharmadhikari, who is hearing the matter, to not hear the stay application for the accused.

The application by advocate Sanjiv Punalekar and Virendra Ichalkaranjikar was submitted to Chief Justice Manjula Chellur alleging that retired Justice Chandrashekhar Dharmadhikari who is the father of SC Dharmadhikari, was a close friend of Dabholkar. Punalekar confirmed filing the application.

The retired justice was also closely associated with the organisation ‘Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti’, formed by Dabholkar. He participated in various activities of the said organisation. Punalekar also claimed that MANS published a book titled ‘What is the Anti-Superstition Law’ and the retired justice wrote the preface for it. His son, Justice Dharmadhikari had said in the last hearing that all the petitions in the matter should be clubbed together. The matter was earlier being heard by a single-judge bench and was not supposed to go before justice Dharmadhikari’s bench.