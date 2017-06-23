Dahanu school bus driver lures minor with chocolates, rapes her twice



Not once, but twice a 7-year-old girl faced the horror of being sexually assaulted by a 65-year-old driver of her school bus. The incident came to light on June 21, when the girl revealed the incident to her mother. After she informed the school authorities, Dahanu Police arrested the accused.

During enquiry it was revealed that the accused assaulted the victim twice – once on June 15 and the next time on June 17. Both the times he lured the girl with chocolates and sexually abused her inside a bus parked near the school.

Cop speak

An officer from Dahanu police station said that as the accused's family had gone to their native place, he was staying at the servant's quarter of a telecom company, along with four to five other drivers.

Speaking to mid-day, investigating officer R Patil said, "Based on the complaint filed by the victim's mother, we have arrested the accused and registered an FIR under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) of IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. He was produced before the court and sent to police custody till June 23."