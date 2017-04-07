Dalai Lama Arunachal Pradesh visit: China accuses India of 'fuelling tensions'



The Dalai Lama in AP. Pic/AFP

Beijing: China on Thursday accused India of "fuelling tensions" and damaging its interests by allowing the Dalai Lama to visit Arunachal Pradesh. "By inviting and approving (the) Dalai Lama to (visit) disputed areas between China and India, India has damaged our interests and the India-China relationship and it has fuelled tensions," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

The official media said China should not hesitate to answer "blows with blows" if India chooses to "play dirty" by allowing the Dalai Lama to visit Arunachal Pradesh.