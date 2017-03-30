Damage to CNG pipeline in Malad puts autos out of gas and off roads

CNG pipeline leaks near Pushpa Park in Malad. Pic/ Nimesh Dave

Nearly 10 per cent of autorickshaws were off roads in the western suburbs, especially the northern belt, this morning due to damage to a CNG pipeline in Malad.

Yesterday, the major pipeline belonging to Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has got damaged while excavation work on the Andheri East-Dahisar East Metro rail construction was underway. Repairs on the pipeline have begun.

Since morning, far fewer than usual autorickshaws were seen plying, especially between Goregaon and Dahisar. “Around 10 per cent had to be off roads in that stretch during morning peak hours due to the damaged pipeline,” said Shashank Rao, leader of Mumbai Auto Rickshawmen’s Union.

The fleet comprises around 1.05 lakh autorickshaws that ply in the eastern and western suburbs. Late in the night, around 20 per cent ply, going for their CNG refill in the wee hours and then driven by another driver in the first shift. This morning, many of them couldn’t refuel as at least 18 CNG pumping stations in western suburbs remained shut due to lack of supply. “We expect the repair work on the pipeline to be completed by afternoon,” said an MGL spokesperson.

BEST buses, however, remained unaffected as the transport undertaking has its own CNG pump stations inside depots. After the incident, with Gorai, Magathane and Poisar affected, buses queued up at other depots.

Severe traffic jams were seen all through the Western Express Highway last night, from Mahim till Dahisar. Piped Natural Gas supply to houses in Kandivli, Borivli, Dahisar, Mira Road and Bhayander, too, was disrupted following damage to the pipeline.