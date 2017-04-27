Damascus International Airport hit by large explosion and fire: Syrian Observatory



Representational picture

Beirut: - A large explosion hit in the area of Damascus International Airport followed by a fire in the same place early on Thursday the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said.

The cause of the blast was not clear, it added.

In March, two bomb blasts hit Damascus , including a suicide attack at a central courthouse that left at least 25 dead, as Syria's war entered its seventh year.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombings, the second wave of deadly attacks in the capital in less than a week after twin bombings killed 74.

The first attack saw a suicide bomber rush inside the building and blow himself up when police tried to prevent him from entering the courthouse in the centre of Damascus. Citing a police source, state news agency SANA put the initial death toll at 25 and said there were many wounded.

The second blast hit not long after in the city's Rabweh area, but no further details were immediately available. which mainly killed Iraqi pilgrims in the city to visit Shiite shrines.