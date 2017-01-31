Dance wizards alleging exploitation at hands of guru to perform under one banner

The group of 10 disabled dance wizards who have levelled allegations of exploitation and sexual harassment against their guru and pioneer of therapeutic theatre Syed Salladudin Pasha have decided to forge a path of their own.

mid-day had reported yesterday on how Pasha had kept their honorarium low — at R500 a month — for close to a decade and sexually harassed deaf and mute girls under his care. Beginning their step into self-dependence, the youths have registered a trust — We Are One — and have banded together to form dance group The Flaming Wheels.

"We have decided to perform as a group hereafter under our banner. All 10 of us the trustees in it," trust founder Husnain (25) told mid-day from Delhi. "We spent 15 years with guruji, where we learnt to dance. But when we decided to start our own venture, we realised we do not know how to organise and run live shows, for which Geeta didi (TV show emcee Geeta Poduval) helped us. Else, life would have been difficult."

The group has already begun conducting shows independently, and performed three shows in Mumbai. The youths have rented a place in East Delhi and are training 10 students in Bollywood, freestyle, hip hop and contemporary dance styles. They want to give free training to disabled children and take them along for their shows.

Husnain said the youths put up a dance video titled The Flaming Wheels on social media. "But within a few days, we found out that our guruji had lifted the title for a video of his own. He has money and can go to any lengths to halt our growth."