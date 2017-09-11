Dandiya Queen Falguni Pathak is set to make audience crazy with her Dandiya and Garba



Falguni Pathak

This year Navratri festival will be more interesting and will be the first religious and social programme post demonetisation and GST that will bring lakhs of people together.

Falguni Pathak will be performing live for 10 consecutive days for 'Ruparel Navratri Utsav 2017' and festival will run from 21st September to 30th September, 2017 at Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex, Vasant Complex of Borivli (West) which has 13 acres of area and expecting footfall around 30,000 to 35,000 per day. Falguni will be performing Navratri for the 2nd year in Borivli, consecutively.

A leading residential, commercial and real- estate company Ruparel Realty is the main title sponsors for Ruparel Navratri Utsav 2017 and Showbizz Event Company is managing the event.

Despite demonetization and GST, the sales have not been affected at Ruparel Navratri Utsav 2017. The good numbers of tickets have been sold till now and getting a very positive response from the people.

This is the only Navratri Utsav which has more than 1000 cars parking facilities available, cannot be seen anywhere else in India.

Mr. Santosh Singh, Organiser of Ruparel Navratri Utsav 2017 says, "People from across the globe come to see Falguni Pathak performance so for their security, we have appointed Mumbai's well reputed security agency i.e Tops and B.S.S & Co. besides over 150 IP cameras, over 150 bouncers and 50 female securities have been arranged. We have also arranged for 50 washrooms for men and women separately, arranged ambulance services and our cafeteria is also going to be loaded with a variety of brands."

"For dance performer we have arranged two lakhs sq. ft. wooden floor so that they can enjoy and dance freely. Every year Falguni Pathak has a grand entry so this year too there is a special entry arranged for her" he further adds.

The tickets are available on BookMyShow, Mera events, Paytm and TIXDO. The Best couple dancer will get 9 nights- 10days Spain from C G Global from Kandivali and there will also be many more prizes.