Daredevil enters Guinness world record for licking fan blades with tongue

Zoe Ellis. Pic/Facebook

A circus entertainer set a Guinness world record on an Italian game show by stopping the blades of a fan with her tongue.

Australian daredevil performer Zoe Ellis, known by her stage name Zoe L'Amore, held two 35-watt fans running at the highest speed and managed to break her previous record of 20.

The fearless performer managed to stop the blades a total of 16 times and successfully achieved a new record of 32. However, shortly after Ellis clinched the title, her record was sliced apart by Ashrita Furman, who tongue-stopped 35 blades in a minute, Huffington Post reported.

Ellis' household still holds multiple records. She has the record for "most mouse traps released on the tongue in one minute (female)” and her husband Chayne Hultgren holds records for "most blow torches extinguished with the tongue in one minute” and “most swords swallowed underwater and heaviest weight pulled by the eye sockets."